VICTORIA -- The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has approved the placement of 30,000 chum salmon eggs in a section of Bowker Creek that flows through Oak Bay.

Volunteers with the Friends of Bowker Creek Society have worked for more than a decade to restore the creek as a habitat for salmon. The group’s director says members of the conservation group spent thousands of hours removing invasive plant species from the banks of the urban waterway.

"We wanted to get some diverse ecosystem going again," said Friends of Bowker Creek Society director Gerald Harris.

"The lower portion of Bowker Creek is accessible to salmon from the sea and this is a good step in turning around a big stormwater management issue," he said.

Harris says the last recorded sighting of chum salmon in the creek was near the Royal Jubilee Hospital in 1914.

He says the restoration of the waterway was a citizen’s initiative to make Bowker Creek known to encourage the Capital Regional District, and the cities that the creek runs through, to restore the stream’s catchment area.

"Bringing back salmon into Bowker Creek is a very important moment," said Harris. "It is partly symbolic because salmon represent the whole community of living things that we’re working to rebuild here."

The eight-kilometre urban waterway flows through the District of Oak Bay, Saanich and the City of Victoria. Harris says more than 60 per cent of the creek runs through series of culverts under park land, streets and Mayfair Shopping Centre.

The stream eventually opens to the ocean near Willows Beach in Oak Bay.

"We have the Bowker Creek blueprint which is a detailed plan that Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria have all signed on to," said Harris. "The plan is to restore the whole of Bowker Creek in the next 100 years."

In 2020, the Friends of Bowker Creek applied to the DFO to have salmon reintroduced into the creek. Harris says the federal fisheries authority has granted permission that will see the release of 30,000 chum salmon eggs in the gravel beds of an Oak Bay portion of the creek each year ending in 2023.

Harris says the first 30,000 eggs will be dispersed at the creek in February 2022. He says to increase the rate of survival, the eggs will be taken from fish that have been to Goldstream River in the later part of the 2021 spawning season.

"At the end of the third year we will be looking for chum salmon to start coming back from the ocean as adults," said Harris.

"At that time we will need good places for them to spawn so we have some work to do before those adult salmon come back," he said.

Harris says the DFO is providing salmon eggs gathered from salmon at the Goldstream Hatchery in Langford. He says the Friends of Bowker Creek will rely on the expertise of the Peninsula Streams Society to manage the salmon habitat.

"It's exciting for us because we will be able to participate in getting the chum salmon eggs from the hatchery," said Harris.

"After they’ve incubated at the hatchery we will be part of bringing them down to plant in the gravel beds," he said.

Harris says it is not only his group that wants to see the restoration of Bowker Creek. He says the purpose of the DFO salmon enhancement program is to help conservation groups, like the Friends of Bowker Creek, re-establish salmon in their local creeks.

"The thing to know about salmon is they are part of a larger community of living things," he said.

"That’s what we are trying to do here, is get that community of living things in Bowker Creek healthy again."