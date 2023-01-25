Volunteers searching Shawnigan Lake area for missing senior

Search-and-rescue volunteers are combing the Shawnigan Lake, B.C., area for a senior who disappeared from her home Tuesday afternoon.

Janet Klassen, 81, was last seen around 3 p.m. when she went for a walk near her home on White Eagle Road.

A crew of about 20 volunteers began searching for her around 6 p.m.

Cowichan Search and Rescue, as well as RCMP canine units, searched until about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Search teams and police started another search Wednesday morning, and a police helicopter has been called in to perform an air search.

Search crews are pictured in the Shawnigan Lake area on Jan. 25, 2023. (CTV News)Cowichan Search and Rescue is asking residents to check outbuildings on their properties and look under tarps, shelters and decks.

Residents are also asked to check security cameras for signs of the missing senior.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP describe Klassen as a white woman, standing 5'3" tall and weighing 126 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

Search crews say Klassen is an active and healthy individual who knows the area well and has lived near Shawnigan Lake for some time.

Police say they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Volunteers set up a search and rescue command centre at Shawnigan Lake on Jan. 25, 2023. (CTV News)