A volunteer firefighter has been identified online as the victim of a fatal incident on the Cowichan River over the weekend.

Duncan RCMP say family members contacted them Sunday evening to report a missing male.

A Cowichan Search and Rescue team was activated and on Monday morning, it found a man's body at the edge of the river near Indian Road.

RCMP and the BC Coroner's Service confirm they're investigating the death of a man in his early 40s, but have not confirmed his identity.

A GoFundMe campaign launched Monday identifies the deceased as Tony Jackson, a firefighter with the Sahtlam Volunteer Fire Rescue Department.

The department says Jackson worked with them for seven years and had recently resigned due to location issues, but planned on rejoining the crew.

The campaign's write-up describes Jackson as "a dedicated father and husband and a true friend to all who had the pleasure to meet him."

It says Jackson lost his life in an accident on the Cowichan River.

As of Tuesday at 1:15 p.m., more than $1,200 had been raised so far for Jackson's family as well as funeral and burial expenses.