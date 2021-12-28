Volunteer drivers helping take Island Health workers to hospitals

Courtenay -

As the snow keeps falling and the roads get slick, weather conditions are creating challenges for Vancouver Island health-care workers, and those who are needed to keep hospitals staffed.

Many may not have vehicles that are equipped for the conditions, but thankfully there's a group of volunteers on Vancouver Island with a mobile army of four-by-fours.

The Vancouver Island Toyota 4x4 group has teamed up with Island Health to offer rides to medical staff and officials who need to get to hospitals and appointments.

"We've got the ability to take our cars where other people can't and we're used to controlling and maintaining our vehicles, so we can handle this kind of stuff," said Braden Webb, a volunteer with Vancouver Island Toyota 4x4.

There's no question these four-by-four owners love driving in the snow and will find any excuse to do so. That's why they're excited to be part of the group assisting health-care workers up and down the island to get around during the snowy weather.

"It just really took off and we realized that there's a lot of nurses and doctors out there that can't necessarily get to the hospital during these snowstorms," said volunteer Ashley Tapp.

The group connects volunteer drivers with stranded workers, pairing up through a Facebook group.

"All the drivers kind of watch the page throughout the day and when they see somebody in their area that needs a ride they pick it up," said Tapp.

The drivers are not paid, but are doing it because they love to help. And they've been in extra demand lately.

"Just in the last two weeks or so, we’ve got a lot more snow than we’ve had in previous years – seems like it’s getting worse every year," said volunteers Braden and Alex.

"It's kind of a blessing and a curse for some, especially when you have the ability to go where other people can’t."

While the focus is on workers, last year a few rides were given to patients who required help to get to their appointments.

"We are not legal taxi drivers, this is all ran on a volunteer basis so we cannot be taking payment for this," said Tapp.

"I’m sure a lot of the drivers like cookies and baked goods and a big ol' thumbs up and thank you goes a long way," she said.

The group is looking for others to help out as well, and they don't have to be Toyota owners, they just need vehicles properly equipped for the conditions.

"I can help contribute and help keep those people going," said Jeremy Browne, group dispatcher. "You never know, maybe bringing that nurse or helping line somebody up might have saved a life or gotten somebody to see their grandkids again or something."