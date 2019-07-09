

CTV Vancouver Island





The two inmates who escaped from a prison in Metchosin have been arrested after they were spotted in Esquimalt Tuesday night, according to police.

James Lee Busch, 42, and Zachary Armitage 30, escaped from William Head Institution Sunday evening, spurring a wide-scale search.

They weren't seen for two days until an off-duty RCMP officer spotted them in Esquimalt at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer alerted on-duty Victoria police officers who then made the arrest. The prisoners have since been turned over to West Shore RCMP.

The two had a violent criminal past, with Armitage serving time for robbery and aggravated assault and Busch serving a sentence for second-degree murder.

Earlier in the day, Metchosin Mayor John Ranns called for increased security at a facility that houses such violent criminals.

It was just the latest successful escape from William Head, after searches had to be launched to re-arrest missing convicts in both 2015 and 2013.