VICTORIA -- 'Twas the week before Christmas – when on his lunch-break – Brian was viewing what his parents did make.

"When we would go to bed, they would take them and clip them," Brian recalls, while watching one of his mom and dad's home-movies of Victoria in 1961 that has been digitized to play on his phone.

They'd edit family moments, now six decades ago, like visiting The Bay where Santa's reindeer waved hello.

"I mean those are amazing!" Brian says, showing me footage of an elaborate, animatronic Christmas window display that he says was filmed at the old department store. Santa is at the head of a long table, eight reindeer sit in chairs beside him. They're having Christmas dinner together.

Peering through the window on Douglas Street is young Brian and his family. "I'm there in my stroller with my sisters," says Brian. He explains that after they watched the window displays, they'd give money to the Salvation Army bell-ringer outside the Hudson's Bay's front door. "We're all dressed up!"

They were wearing their best to help the less fortunate, too, before finding the perfect tree amongst more than a few.

Brian has video of his dad holding a tree at the Shop-Easy Christmas Tree lot. "He's handing the guy a five dollar, or ten dollar bill," Brian points out, before laughing. "And the guy gives him change back!"

They'd put it in the trunk. Grandad would carry it to the tree stand. Then, Brian and his siblings could decorate 'till it looked oh-so-grand.

"You'd always toss the tinsel," Brian recalls decorating the tree. "And you'd always get a clump somewhere!"

Then to the fireplace they'd rush – with letters to Santa in hand – to send them by smoke to his snowy, northern land.

"They'd go straight up the chimney," Brian explains his family's tradition of burning their hand-written requests to Mr. Claus. "[The ash would go] directly to the North Pole!"

After stockings were hung by the chimney with care, stories were read and cuddles were shared.

"You know there's milk and cookies," Brian says they were put out after story-time with Grandad and Nana on the couch. "And carrots for the reindeer."

Another book might be read, but then off to bed. The adults would mingle, but at some-point that night, a jingle. Bells on the roof, perhaps the sound of a hoof. Definitely a "ho-ho-ho" as the sleigh lifts because come Christmas morning, in their stockings are gifts.

"Oh yeah, full of Christmas presents!" Brian says. The video shows he and his sisters running to empty their stockings and un-wrap their gifts.

Yet now – after so many years have passed – Brian's not watching to remember the toys he amassed. Instead – so he doesn't feel stressed throughout – he's reminding himself what the season's about.

"The love. The happiness," he explains sincerely. "The getting together with family."

So with gratitude to Brian's parents who created this sight, "Merry Christmas to all," Brian smiles. "And to all a good night!"