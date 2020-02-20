VANCOUVER -- It's bright orange, stands more than six feet tall, and - as of earlier this month - it's gone missing from a Vancouver Island backyard.

Mounties in Duncan say the owners of a large vintage gas pump noticed it had been taken from their home in the 1000 block of Islay Street, near Cairnsmore Street, sometime between the night of Feb. 6 and the morning of Feb. 7.

The pump has an analog dial on the front of it that looks like the face of a clock, and has a pegasus logo and the brand name "Mobilgas" on it twice.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating the pump's disappearance as a theft, and they are asking the public for assistance in locating it.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the detachment's non-emergency number at 250-748-5522. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Antique gas pumps are highly collectible, with many hobbyists willing to pay thousands of dollars for them depending on their age and condition.