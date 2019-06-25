

CTV Vancouver Island





The West Shore RCMP says a 35-year-old woman has suffered burns inside a secret drug lab hidden in a rented View Royal basement suite.

Police were contacted by the View Royal Fire Department at approximately 9 p.m. on June 20 to assist with a suspicious fire in a residential unit, the West Shore RCMP said Tuesday.

Fire officials told police the fire originated in the basement unit's kitchen.

Officers on scene determined the fire was caused by someone chemically extracting concentrates from cannabis, police said.

A search warrant on the home was executed June 21 with the help of the BC RCMP Clandestine Lab Team with the Capital Regional District Hazmat team providing decontamination support.

Inside the suite, investigators found a "sophisticated large-scale clandestine lab that was allegedly producing a chemically derived highly concentrated form of cannabis known as shatter," police said.

Investigators seized approximately 100 pounds of dried cannabis, cannabis resin and oil from the home, as well as more than $1,000 cash, police said.

The West Shore RCMP are reminding the public that chemical extractions from cannabis remain illegal.

"It is also illegal under the Cannabis Act to produce cannabis beyond personal cultivation limits or with the use of solvents," police said.