Video of 'terrifying assault' at Central Saanich high school released as police seek armed attackers

Warning: This report contains video of a violent assault.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released video of what it describes as a "terrifying assault" by a group of armed attackers at a high school in Central Saanich last year.

The group says it is releasing the video in an effort to track down the five masked individuals involved in the altercation.

Cpl. Pat Bryant, the lead investigator on the case for the Central Saanich Police Service, says the department decided to make the video public to "refresh people's memories" and hopefully locate the attackers or their vehicle.

One student was taken to hospital in stable condition around 11:30 a.m. on June 10, 2022, after the altercation at Stelly's Secondary School.

Police confirmed the video released Friday was taken in the school's parking lot, where five masked individuals armed with weapons approached three students.

One student was "attacked by these people with a mallet, knife, and baseball bat," according to Crime Stoppers.

Police say the victim suffered lacerations to their head, as well as extensive cuts and bruising to their arms as they tried to fend off blows from the knife.

Police are now seeking assistance from the public in identifying the attackers and tracking down a black 2013 BMW 335i four-door sedan that fled the scene with the assailants inside.

"The victim is still suffering from this incident and the police are determined to give them justice," Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.