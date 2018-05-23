

CTV Vancouver Island





Conservation officers on the mid-island are investigating the actions of a drone operator after he appears to have used the device to harass wildlife.

A 71-second YouTube video posted on May 8 by a user named Dan Fortin shows a drone chasing a flock of Canada geese in Campbell River.

“Section 27 sub three of the Wildlife Act makes it an offence to harass wildlife with a mechanical device and in this case that device would be the drone,” said BC Conservation Officer Steve Petrovcic.

People who have seen the clip say it appears to have been shot in an empty field next to a Home Depot, an area restricted against drones due to aviation traffic.

“You’re actually in controlled space in Campbell River,” said Petrovcic. “You have the Campbell River Spit right there, so you have sea planes and you have E&B helicopters coming out so you’re not that far away from manned aircraft.”

A commercial drone operator who specializes in forestry work says he was disturbed by the video.

“The geese are all panicking and taking off, they’re feeling uncomfortable which is never acceptable,” said Colin Filliter. “The thing that got me is he’s flying over cars and dive-bombing them a bit.”

The video ends shortly after the drone collides with another drone in mid-air. Conservation officers say they would like to speak to both operators.