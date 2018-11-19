

Victoria police are investigating a messy exchange after an upset cyclist flung his own feces at a car in apparent retaliation for getting knocked to the ground.

Witnesses say the confrontation happened Saturday downtown, near Cook and Yates streets.

Josh Loftus, a salesman at Pacific Mazda, said he was in the showroom when someone pointed out a commotion on the street.

He saw a cyclist who wasn't on his bike approach a vehicle and open the driver's side door.

"I didn't see the car hit him or him hit the car," said Loftus, who began recording video of the showdown. "I knew he was obviously really upset."

That's when things took a turn for the bizarre.

Loftus said the cyclist closed the door, took a step back, pulled his pants down and defecated on the road.

"Whipped his pants down, laid it down and whipped it at the window like full chimpanzee mode," he said. "I have never seen anything like it in my life."

Video does appear to show the man pick something up from the ground and toss it at the car's windshield before riding off.

Other witnesses called Victoria police about the feces flinger, who say they're investigating.

"There's some information that the cyclist might've opened the door and was verbally abusive to the driver prior to defecating," said Victoria police spokesman Const. Matt Rutherford. "The investigation is still ongoing and we're still attempting to locate the cyclist."

He said the cyclist could face a mischief charge, and added the driver did everything right in this case.

"The driver of the vehicle remained in the vehicle, locked her door, closed her windows," said Rutherford. "Several bystanders were able to assist by calling 911, getting pictures of the suspect as well as filming the incident."

Despite the video getting many views on sites like Reddit and Facebook, Loftus said he wants to see cleaner conflict resolution.

"We have to share the road with our cyclists…or else," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.