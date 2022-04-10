Victoria yacht designer receiving almost $1M in provincial funding for electric boat project

The Victoria Inner Harbour is shown: July 21, 2020 (CTV News) The Victoria Inner Harbour is shown: July 21, 2020 (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario