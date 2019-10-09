A Victoria woman is recovering from back and head injuries after being struck and dragged by a car along Dallas Road on Sunday afternoon.

Sarah Collins says her mother, Penny, was walking their dog, Bear, around noon on Sunday near the intersection of Dallas Road and Menzies Street when a car pulled out and struck her.

“A Range Rover pulled out of a parking lot and ran over my mom,” says Sarah Collins.

Penny Collins was taken to Victoria General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was released eight hours later and has lingering effects from a concussion as well as back pain.

Meanwhile, Bear, a Shih Tzu, suffered multiple pelvic fractures and underwent surgery at Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital.

“The surgery cost is around nine-thousand dollars,” says Sarah Collins. “I put it on my credit card and we’re trying to figure out how to deal with the costs.”

A GoFundMe page was created following the crash, and as of noon on Wednesday $500 had been raised by family and friends.

VicPD says that they attended the scene and that the driver of the vehicle was cooperative. The investigation is now in the hands of ICBC to determine fault.