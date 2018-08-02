Victoria woman has travel on her mind after winning $675,000 Set For Life prize
Victoria's Colleen Woods is 'set for life' after winning $675,000 on her scratch and win ticket. (BCLC)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 12:34PM PDT
A Victoria woman says she's looking forward to seeing the world thanks to winning $675,000 on a "Set For Life" scratch-and-win ticket.
Colleen Woods bought the winning ticket at a Town Pantry on Shelbourne Street, and said she was stunned when she realized she won the top prize.
"I was at home when I scratched my ticket and realized I had won. I sat there in disbelief and wasn’t sure if it was real,” she said.
But a London Drugs ticket validator confirmed it – Woods was $675,000 richer.
"The screen said ‘major winner’ and everyone looked at me with their jaws dropped to the ground. I was so happy; it’s something everyone dreams about!” she said.
She said she's now going to use the winnings to go globetrotting.
"I’m retired, I have been travelling, enjoying time with my friends and meeting new people,” Woods said. “I’m quite happy in my life. I am dreaming about where I should travel to next and the new experiences my journeys will take me.”
Set For Life has a top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000.