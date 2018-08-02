

A Victoria woman says she's looking forward to seeing the world thanks to winning $675,000 on a "Set For Life" scratch-and-win ticket.

Colleen Woods bought the winning ticket at a Town Pantry on Shelbourne Street, and said she was stunned when she realized she won the top prize.

"I was at home when I scratched my ticket and realized I had won. I sat there in disbelief and wasn’t sure if it was real,” she said.

But a London Drugs ticket validator confirmed it – Woods was $675,000 richer.

"The screen said ‘major winner’ and everyone looked at me with their jaws dropped to the ground. I was so happy; it’s something everyone dreams about!” she said.

She said she's now going to use the winnings to go globetrotting.

"I’m retired, I have been travelling, enjoying time with my friends and meeting new people,” Woods said. “I’m quite happy in my life. I am dreaming about where I should travel to next and the new experiences my journeys will take me.”

Set For Life has a top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000.