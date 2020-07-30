VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating after a man reportedly tried to break into a woman's home Wednesday night.

Police were called to the ground floor of a multi-unit residential building in the 700-block of Tyee Road just before 11 p.m.

A woman said she had confronted an unknown man who was trying to open her locked patio door.

The man then tried to open an adjacent door which was also locked. According to police, the man moved on to a neighbouring unit and tried again to open that patio door, which was also secured.

He then reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

VicPD are looking for an approximately 35-year-old white man who stands about 6' tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and a burgundy hat with a white symbol on it.

Police continue to investigate the case. Officers are reminding the public to secure all doors and windows, despite the recent warm weather.

Anyone with information on the case can make an anonymous report through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.