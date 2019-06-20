

CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria woman is facing a raft of charges after allegedly stealing items from a Swartz Bay ferry and making her getaway aboard a dinghy.

North Sannich RCMP say they were called to a break-and-enter in progress on June 18 at the Seaspan ferry dock. Crew members aboard a ferry reported an unknown woman who appeared to be stealing items from the ferry cabins.

The woman fled from the scene, forcing police to search the area extensively.

A crew member later reported a woman in a dinghy paddling out to a sailboat anchored offshore and alerted nearby police.

With the help of the Outer Gulf Islands RCMP police vessel, officers were able to locate the woman who was still aboard the sailboat. Police say she was arrested without incident.

The 36-year-old Victoria woman is known to police, who are recommending charges of break-and-enter, theft and mischief.