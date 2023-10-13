Victoria woman adjusts exercise routine to capture hundreds of creatures on camera
When she started walking along the breakwater, Catherine Dobrowolski was focused on simply moving forward fast.
“The purpose was exercise. How many steps am I going to do? How much weight am I going to lose,” Catherine says. “And I just looked straight ahead.”
But everything changed the day she was startled by a sound erupting from the sea.
“It was like a snorkeler blowing the water out,” Catherine says. “But way louder.”
When Catherine stopped and looked over the railing to investigate, she saw an animal in the ocean way bigger than she’d ever seen before.
“It was massive,” Catherine says. “It looked like a hippopotamus.”
After struggling to capture the creature on camera that day, Catherine changed her perspective on the walk the next day.
“I started looking down,” she smiles.
And Catherine was rewarded with not just realizing her mystery mammal was a Steller sea lion, but also seeing there was a whole family of them to film.
“I was exhilarated! I was excited! I was addicted!” Catherine says. “I wanted to get more!”
And she did. Every day after that, Catherine spent her daily walks looking down and filming countless other creatures.
“I felt like an explorer!” Catherine says, showing me hundreds of videos of otters playing, seals swimming, orcas diving, and giant octopi changing shapes and colours while reaching their tentacles close to her camera. “I felt like National Geographic!”
Catherine was also surprised that nobody else seemed to be looking down at the water and seeing what she was seeing.
“So I thought, I've got to share this with the world,” Catherine smiles.
She started posting her videos on the Instagram account 'ogdensnapsyyj' with the hope of inspiring others to feel as wonderful as she did.
But Catherine never imagined her newfound passion would leave her feeling petrified, after discovering an orphaned seal pup in peril, and calling animal rescue for help.
“It was scary,” Catherine says after the animal rescue officer asked her to pick up the pup. “He said, ‘Just go for it. Just grab the seal and don’t worry about the claws and the teeth.’”
After being given permission to carry the pup to the safety of a crate the officer was holding, the animal was flown to the Vancouver aquarium for treatment.
“It was amazing,” Catherine says of the rescue that led to the seal eventually being released back into the wild. “It was truly amazing!”
Catherine says it’s also amazing that after two years of switching her focus from improving her fitness along the breakwater to connecting with nature in the water surrounding it, she’s feeling healthier and happier than ever.
“I’m not even aware of the exercise part; I’m so into what I’m doing,” Catherine smiles. “I’m in heaven!”
