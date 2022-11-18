Victoria warming centres to open due to cold overnight temperatures

The City of Victoria is opening up a warming centre on Friday evening in anticipation of cold overnight temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to dip to 0 C overnight Friday, according to Environment Canada.

A city-run warming centre will open at James Bay United Church, located at 511 Michigan St., from 8 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Victoria Cool Aid Society will also open an overnight shelter at Rock Bay Landing, located at 535 Ellice St., from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone hoping to stay at Rock Bay Landing is asked to call ahead at 250-383-1951 to reserve a space.

A local fundraiser, the Backpack Project, is also organizing donations for warm clothing and supplies as the winter season settles in.

The organization is collecting winter clothing, sleeping bags, tents and food for those in need who are living on the streets of Greater Victoria.

The project was started 13 years ago after local woman Niki Ottosen heard that a man had died of hypothermia in a park where she had worked as a landscaper.