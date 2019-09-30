

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- Victoria council is set to vote on a motion that would exempt a local Royal Canadian Legion branch from having to pay property taxes.

The legion's Trafalgar-Pro Patria branch on Gorge Road would be tax exempt from 2020 to 2022, if the motion is passed.

The recommendation was approved at council's Sept. 19 meeting and is scheduled to receive first, second and third readings at council's Oct. 2 meeting.

The tax exemption bylaw would have to be adopted before Oct. 31 in order to take effect next year.

Legion branches across Canada have struggled for years with declining membership as the non-profit gathering places for military members and their familes have largely failed to recruit young members.