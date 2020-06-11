VICTORIA -- The City of Victoria will reopen playgrounds and other outdoor recreation facilities starting Friday, June 12.

In addition to playgrounds, the city plans to lift restrictions on basketball courts, outdoor fitness areas, lacrosse boxes and spray parks.

Meanwhile, starting Friday, the city will release guidelines on the safe reopening of summer camps and adult day programs at Royal Athletic Park.

Community groups and other organizations will also be able to reserve portions of the park’s field.

The city says that new signage will be installed at outdoor recreation facilities to highlight health guidelines, such as physical distancing, frequent hand-washing and the requirement that people remain home if they feel at all unwell.

“Recreation and play are essential elements of community health and well-being,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement Thursday.

“For many children and families, shooting some hoops or getting back to your favourite swings and monkey bars will feel like a significant milestone in the recovery process,” she said.

The reopening of playgrounds and outdoor facilities is part the city’s parks and recreation COVID-19 recovery plan.

The final stage of the recovery plan, which will include the reopening of Crystal Pool, is not expected to begin until January 2021.