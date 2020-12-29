VICTORIA -- Heavy rain and snow in Victoria have flooded a park where people experiencing homelessness were living, and officials are still trying to find a permanent location for them.

The City of Victoria confirmed with CTV News that people living in Central Park have been moved to a parking lot at Royal Athletic Park.

In the meantime, city staff plan to begin remediation efforts at Central Park. The park will be closed on Jan. 4 so staff can assess impacts and address hazards.

A coordinated community response helped move campers into the parking lot. People from the North Park Neighbourhood Association, Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness, BC Housing and the City of Victoria assisted in the move.

Staff with the City of Victoria say the move to Royal Athletic Park is temporary.

“Until additional indoor space is opened by BC Housing, the city is making the parking lot at Royal Athletic Park available for temporary sheltering,” said Sheldon Johnson, manager of engagement.

New tents and fresh bedding are being given to campers from BC Housing and the city. Warm and dry supplies are also being delivered to other parks that need the supplies.

“The city is actively working with its partners to find and secure more safe spaces for people to stay warm and dry,” said Johnson.

Discussions around reusing the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre to temporarily house the homeless are still ongoing, but no decisions have been made.