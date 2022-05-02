Victoria to host inaugural B.C. cannabis conference
Victoria is set to host a conference of international cannabis growers and psychedelic enthusiasts next month.
Organizers say more than 3,000 cannabis experts and workers will attend the Grow Up Conference and Expo from June 20 to 22 at the Victoria Conference Centre.
The inaugural B.C. conference and expo will be headlined by keynote speaker Jim Belushi, a cannabis farmer and star of the Discovery Channel program Growing Belushi.
"In addition to sharing his journey creating Belushi’s Farms, the cannabis connoisseur will discuss the passions that spurred his entry into cannabis and the challenges he’s faced in growing and remaining nimble in an ever-changing industry," organizers ND Supplies said in a press release.
Conference president Randy Rowe says Victoria is a "natural hub" for a cannabis conference, with a rich history and culture of cannabis use.
"With internationally renowned speakers, innovative workshops, expert panels, interactive demonstrations, and valuable networking opportunities, it will be a jam-packed three days of valuable programming for those in the cannabis and psychedelics space," Rowe said.
Scheduled conference events include hands-on cannabis-growing workshops, a cannabis extractions showcase and an expert panel on psychedelic drug therapy and regulation.
Tickets for the event range from $50 for one-day passes to $349 for early-bird VIP passes, and are available on the conference website.
