Public barbecues could be coming to capital city parks.

As part of the city’s 2019 strategic plan, council has allocated $85,000 for a community pilot project that would explore installing public barbecue stations in parks and neighbourhood public spaces.

While the details still need to be finalized the initial plan calls for the installation of two public barbecue stations.

The south end of Topaz Park has been identified as one of the possible locations. The addition would be part of the Topaz Park redevelopment plans which began in 2017.

The barbecues are scheduled to be installed in 2020.

Plans also call for canopies over the barbecues as well as the possibility of the city providing electricity and water although no design plans have been finalized.

City council approved a draft version of its 2019 strategic plan Thursday evening.

The initiative outlines many of council’s key priorities as well as indicates funding details and timelines for when projects should be completed.

Mayor Lisa Helps indicated she was proud of the work council, staff, and the public had done to create the city’s strategic plan.

The mayor says she will work with staff to have a finalized strategic plan ready for approval for March 14.