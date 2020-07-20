VICTORIA -- Victoria drivers could soon see a rise in the price of parking at some city-owned garages downtown.

Victoria city council is considering a staff recommendation this week to adjust the hourly parking rates at the Yates Street and Centennial Square parkades to pre-pandemic levels.

In April, the city cut its parking fees to help businesses cope with the economic impact of COVID-19.

The fees for city parkades were lowered to $1 per hour (after a free first hour), with a daily maximum charge of $5 (later increased to $9 per day at Centennial Square and Yates Street). The monthly charges were also lowered to $85.

City staff are now recommending council reinstate a charge of $2 to $3 per hour (after a free first hour) for the Yates Street and Centennial Square parkades, effective Aug. 4. The daily maximum would increase to $14.50 at both parkades.

Staff are also recommending raising the monthly charge to $175 at the Yates Street parkade and $130 at Centennial Square, effective Sept. 1.

The same staff report recommends council maintain its reduced rates at the Broughton Street, View Street and Johnson Street parkades.

"Parking space utilization has continued to experience a steady increase over the past month," Victoria staff said in their report to council dated July 15. "As of the week ending July 10, on-street use climbed to 76 per cent of last year's transaction volumes."

The report says city parkades currently see about 55 per cent of last year's traffic volumes, up from 40 per cent in June. The Yates Street and Centennial Square garages, however, are used more frequently.

"Therefore, it is recommended that regular hourly rates be reinstated at the Yates Street and Centennial Square parkades," according to staff.

"The suggested rates reflect a substantial, but gradual increase to encourage shifting to other parkades while recognizing the current economic situation in the community."

The staff report will be discussed at Victoria's committee of the whole meeting Thursday.