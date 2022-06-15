Victoria teen becomes 1st woman to play junior football in B.C.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE

LIVE | U.S. Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point -- its largest hike in nearly three decades -- and signalling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario