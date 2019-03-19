It was one of the biggest complaints following last fall’s municipal election: voting took too long.

In a "lessons learned" report going to council Thursday, city staff admit that most of its 12 voting locations were "very busy" during general voting day on Oct. 20, 2018.

It’s why three years out from the next municipal election, staff are recommending Victoria tweak its voting process.

City staff are recommending the city add at least one voting machine to each of its locations. In 2014 and 2018, each voting location only had one machine.

Staff believe this would significantly reduce the amount of time it takes someone to vote.

In addition to the 12 voting locations on last year’s general voting day, the city also had six advance-voting opportunities which proved to be popular.

During advance voting, 3,751 votes were cast – more than any location on general voting day.

Staff also suggest the city add more advance voting locations.

Some 29,707 people cast ballots in 2018, just over 43 per cent of all registered voters.

Staff say the recommended changes would not affect the city’s current financial plan and would be costed if approved for the 2022 budget.