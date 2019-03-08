

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





To celebrate the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz, the Victoria Symphony will screen the film this weekend while playing along live.

The Academy Award-winning classic has been restored and stripped of all the music, while the voices remain. That means viewers will still get to hear Judy Garland's voice but will be treated to a live orchestra.

It's something Sean O’Loughlin, the Victoria Symphony's principal pops conductor, says isn’t easy to do.

“[It's] very tricky. I have a stopwatch, that’s how I kind of keep everything in check and in line but there’s a certain amount of room and play,” he said Friday.

“It’s a wonderful kind of meld of the live symphony experience with seeing a film that we all know and love.”

When it was released back in 1939, The Wizard of Oz won multiple Academy Awards, including for Best Original Song for "Over the Rainbow," and for Judy Garland's performance as Dorothy.

The film performances are at the Royal Theatre, which used to be a movie theatre, at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, with a matinee performance Saturday at 2 p.m.