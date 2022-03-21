Victoria supportive housing site nearing completion

Work is underway to install approximately 40 modular housing units at a Victoria property bought by the provincial government to house members of the city's homeless population.

The B.C. government bought the once-derelict property at 1176 Yates St. in 2020, after a former rooming house on the site was abandoned and boarded up in 2003.

The province said at the time it paid $1.8 million from its supportive housing fund for the property.

The project will consist of 40 self-contained studio units with round-the-clock staffing, employment and meal services provided by the PHS Community Services Society.

BC Housing says all residents of the building will pay rent and sign a program agreement, similar to a tenancy agreement.

On Monday, BC Housing shared photos of some of the modular units being craned into place at the site.

NRB Modular Solutions began construction on the property in October.