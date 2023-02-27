Victoria stabbing victim suffers neck wound, suspect arrested

One person was arrested and another was taken to hospital with a potentially life-threatening neck wound after a stabbing Sunday in Victoria.

Major crime unit detectives are still investigating after officers were called to the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue for multiple reports that a person was covered in blood and holding a bloody knife while standing in the middle of the street.

Police arrived and located a victim with a potentially life-threatening stab wound to their neck, Victoria police said in a release Monday.

Witnesses were already providing first aid to the victim, whose age and gender were not released by police.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital and their injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Hillside Avenue was temporarily closed to traffic while police collected evidence and searched for the perpetrator.

A weapon was recovered from the scene and police say the victim managed to disarm the attacker during the altercation.

Officers arrested a suspect, who is known to the victim, according to police.

The suspect was transported to Victoria police headquarters and held for a court appearance.

Police say the suspect was in breach of a court-ordered condition that prohibits him from possessing knives.

The identity of the suspect was not released by police but court records show the suspect is an adult male who was born in 1974.

Investigators are recommending charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breach of a court-ordered condition.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.