VICTORIA -- A popular Victoria ice cream parlour is partnering with Canadian Blood Services to encourage new blood donors to make appointments in the new year.

From Jan. 2 to Jan. 31, Parachute Ice Cream will be giving away free ice cream cones to blood donors in the city.

The partnership is being launched in honour of Maya Miguel, a close friend of Parachute Ice Cream co-owner Kevin Fung. After Miguel recently gave birth, doctors discovered she had a hemorrhage and that her blood was at dangerously low levels.

She was then given a blood transfusion, a treatment that doctors said would have taken her three months to naturally recover from.

"Over 100,000 new blood donors are needed in Canada this year to keep up with demand," said Parachute Ice Cream in a news release Monday.

"Maya recovered but the health scare made her realize blood donations were critical to her being able to focus on caring for her new baby," said the company.

To receive a free ice cream cone for a blood donation, donors can pick up a voucher at Parachute Ice Cream, located at 2626 Bridge St. The voucher can then be stamped at any Canadian Blood Services donor centre and redeemed at the ice cream parlour for a free cone anytime between Jan. 2 and Feb. 15, 2020.

People who are unable to donate blood can help Canadian Blood Services by donating financially, volunteering or encouraging others to become blood donors. Further information about donating blood can be found online here or through the GiveBlood mobile app.