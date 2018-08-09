Victoria service planned for man killed in garbage truck
A memorial will be held for Lloyd ‘Jo’ Soluk in front of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Friday starting at 1 p.m. (Photo: Our Place Society)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 6:24PM PDT
A memorial will be held in Victoria on Friday for the man killed in a garbage compactor accident last week.
Our Place Society says members of the street community will celebrate the life of Lloyd ‘Jo’ Soluk in front of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Pandora Avenue starting at 1 p.m.
Soluk was killed Aug. 1 in a garbage truck after it scooped up a dumpster near Vancouver and Johnson Streets.
It’s unclear whether the man who died was looking through the dumpster or sleeping in it at the time.