A memorial will be held in Victoria on Friday for the man killed in a garbage compactor accident last week.

Our Place Society says members of the street community will celebrate the life of Lloyd ‘Jo’ Soluk in front of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Pandora Avenue starting at 1 p.m.

Soluk was killed Aug. 1 in a garbage truck after it scooped up a dumpster near Vancouver and Johnson Streets.

It’s unclear whether the man who died was looking through the dumpster or sleeping in it at the time.