Victoria seniors attacked after approaching man lighting grass on fire

Two seniors were assaulted in Victoria on Wednesday evening after they approached a man who was lighting grass on fire in front of their apartment building, the Victoria Police Department said.

The incident unfolded in front of the building in the 1300-block of Fort Street just after 7 p.m.

The suspect allegedly struck a 67-year-old woman in the face and pushed a 66-year-old man to the ground. He attempted to strike a third person but was unsuccessful, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital with “serious and life-altering injuries,” VicPD Const. Terri Healy told CTV News.

She said the suspect and the victims did not know each other.

“It was a random attack, and it’s very troubling for us and for the community to hear this,” Healy said.

Police said the suspect fled on foot, but was arrested a short distance away.

He is now facing aggravated assault and assault charges and was held in custody pending a court appearance.