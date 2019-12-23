VICTORIA -- Patrick is turning his collection of thriving houseplants so they are facing his balcony window's southern exposure. Before he started encouraging plants to live, Patrick's job was delivering the dead.

"[I worked at] a removal service," he explains. "When people die, taking them to the morgue or what not."

Patrick says he also spent 15 years as a private investigator. "I had to leave that," he says. "Because you see the real nasty side of people."

After decades of dealing with other people's darkness, Patrick has found comfort in placing plants in the light.

"I'm so good with plants," the 71-year-old says. "My daughters figured, maybe you'll do well with birds."

He received a cockatiel named Pip, and ever since they've been the best of friends. "We did everything [together]," Patrick says. "We eat together, we played around together, tickled."

Patrick and Pip even walked around their James Bay neighbourhood together – stopping for coffee or groceries – for more than 15 years. "I comically say, 'it's lasted longer than any of my marriages'," Patrick smiles.

Then, on Dec. 1 – while stepping out on the balcony together – Pip got spooked by an unexpected sound and 'flew the coop'. "She went flying out," Patrick recalls. "Her little yellow butt when south-east, along with my life."

Patrick has been searching for his feathered friend ever since. While he's been spreading the word about Pip from social media sites to animal rescue organizations, Patrick keeps returning to an empty home. "It's lonely," he says.

"The loudest sound known to man is quiet."

Patrick says he's searched a 13-block radius around his building on Superior Street. Along the way, he's been surprised to meet countless strangers offering support and encouragement.

"Never experienced that before," Patrick says appreciatively. "[I've] seen the worst [in my old jobs] and now experience the very best in people. And it's taken a little bird – my fowl friend – to do this."

This renewed appreciation for humanity is proving to be an unexpected gift during a challenging time – and is giving Patrick renewed hope for a happy ending.

"All of a sudden there would be a chirp-chirp," Patrick imagines Pip's arrival, before saying he's watched "too many" Disney movies. "There's a bunch of other birds guiding her, bringing her back home."