

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





Tourism in Victoria has declined slightly this summer compared to 2018, according to an industry review by Chemistry Consulting on behalf of Destination Greater Victoria.

In total, the City of Gardens saw a modest decline in visitors in June compared to last year, with drops in average hotel occupancy and bus use from the ferry terminal to the downtown core.

In June, average hotel occupancy across the city was 83.8 per cent. In 2018, occupancy held nearly six per cent higher throughout the month with an average of 89.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, there was a more significant drop in visitors using BC Transit to travel to Victoria from the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

In June, roughly 2,576 people used the bus to travel into the city. Over the same time period in 2018, approximately 3,114 tourists made their way to Victoria by bus, marking a decline of 17.3 per cent this year.

“As we have been hearing anecdotally from tourism operators in the city, Victoria’s tourism sector is showing some signs of a slowdown,” reads the industry report.

“After several years of growth and strong performance, the industry is feeling the impact of a variety of factors including uncertainty in the Canadian and U.S. economies, a softening of bus tour business, as well as the fallout from the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max airplanes.”

Victoria is not the only Canadian community to see a dip in tourism numbers, however.

According to Statistics Canada, the entire nation saw a 0.9 per cent decrease in overseas visitors in June compared to May.

Travel from Asia declined 4.9 per cent, while visitor numbers from Oceania declined 6 per cent over the same time period.

However, tourism numbers coming from the United States have increased, according to Statistics Canada, with the number of American arrivals during the first six months of 2019 being the highest recorded since the same time period in 2007.

The surge of American travellers is believed to be linked to the increased value of the U.S. dollar compared to Canada’s this year.