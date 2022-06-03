Victoria seeks next artist in residence for 2022-2024

The City of Victoria is searching for a mid-career professional artist to serve as its next artist-in-residence.

The two-year posting gives a local artist the opportunity to work with city staff and public-art committee members to develop an artistic vision for the city over the course of their term.

The job is open to visual artists, musicians, writers and performance artists.

The post was most recently filled by musician Kathryn Calder, who was preceded by visual artist Luke Ramsey.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for an artist to expand their practice in new ways," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement announcing the callout Friday.

"I'm excited about the ideas, talents and creativity that the next artist in residence will bring to our city."

The residency program is funded by the city's Art in Public Places reserve fund.

The city is planning to hold a virtual information session from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 15 for those interested in the program.

The deadline to submit an expression of interest is 4 p.m. on July 4.