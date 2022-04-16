Victoria seeking proposals for summer 'bike valet' service
The City of Victoria is soliciting proposals from groups interested in operating a free "bike valet" in the city's downtown this summer.
A request for proposals posted on the city's website seeks submissions from "qualified proponents" who can "provide, operate, promote, maintain and evaluate a bicycle valet pilot project" in the downtown core.
The idea, according to the document, is to provide “enhanced bicycle parking options” downtown, which the city hopes will prevent theft of and damage to parked bikes and encourage more people to choose active transportation options.
"The service would be offered to the public free of charge and designed to improve the confidence, convenience and overall experience for people using active transportation," project description reads.
The city is offering space in the Undercroft, under the antechamber at City Hall in Centennial Square, for the successful applicant to operate the valet service. Pitches to locate the service on a privately owned outdoor space in the downtown core will also be considered, according to the project's terms of reference.
"This RFP is focused on offering a 'coat check' style valet service that consists of a staffed, secured area with established operating hours for bicycle parking," the document reads.
"The service must accommodate bicycles (including e-bikes, cargo bikes, recumbent and/or other types of adaptive bicycles), personal mobility scooters, walkers, strollers, and skateboards. Other personal transportation mobility devices may be serviced at the Proponent’s discretion."
Whoever is selected to operate the program will be provided with city-branded tents and other materials, including fencing, tables and chairs, and signage.
No third-party advertising will be allowed, and no fees can be charged for the bike valet service. Tips can be accepted, but the operator cannot require or "actively encourage" them.
The successful applicant will need to collect monthly data on how many personal transportation vehicles are stored and their types, the average length of time they're stored for, the number of bikes registered with Project 529, and the number of voluntary tips received.
The operator will also need to provide a final report to the city that includes "quantitative and qualitative indicators, including number and frequency of repeat users, average wait length time for dropping off and picking up bikes, user satisfaction, descriptions of any lessons learned and recommendations for future valet services," according to the request for proposals.
The city says the service must operate until at least Oct. 31, and its preferred start date is no later than June 15.
Those interested in operating the bike valet service have until noon on May 5 to submit their proposals via the city's online portal.
