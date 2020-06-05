VICTORIA -- Families interested in enrolling for summer school programs in Victoria can do so online this year, marking a first for the Greater Victoria School District (SD61).

Online registration will go live starting June 8 and will close on June 25 at 3 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district says that students will only be able to register for completion courses this year.

SD61 says that the completion courses are being offered to allow students to complete the course or improve their marks.

The summer school courses will follow a similar hybrid model to B.C.’s current school system. Courses will be taught partly online and partly in class.

Classes will also be scheduled on a rotating basis so that classroom sizes are limited to abide by physical distancing guidelines.

While priority will be given to students who are already a part of the Greater Victoria School District, students from outside of the district are welcome to apply in person.

To arrange an appointment in person, email the school district at summerschool@sd61.bc.ca

To register for a course online, visit the SD61 website here.

The available summer courses, which will take place at Mount Douglas Secondary school in June and July, are listed below: