VICTORIA -- The Greater Victoria School District has reprimanded one of its trustees for disclosing a confidential report into the performance of herself and her fellow school trustees.

The school district says board members voted on March 2 to formally censure trustee Diane McNally for unauthorized disclosure of the report, contrary to the board's trustee code of conduct and rules around bullying and harassment.

The board also voted to suspend McNally from all in-camera meetings for a period of one year, with reinstatement conditional on McNally providing a "satisfactory written commitment" to respect the board's policies.

"The board takes seriously the need to ensure a respectful work environment for all staff, students, and trustees," the school district said in a statement Monday. "As this matter involves confidential personnel matters, no further comment will be made beyond this statement."

McNally told CTV News Monday that the 35-page report and the bullying allegations stem from 17 anonymous complaints about her behaviour with staff and fellow trustees.

"Why staff gets to critique inter-trustee behaviour, I have no idea," McNally said.

The trustee said the claims against her include allegations of eye-rolling, excessive questioning of staff and using social media during meetings – none of which she denies.

"I acknowledge having revealed the confidential report," McNally said. "I acknowledge that this is contrary to the trustee code of ethics. However, given the deeply flawed process and methodology used in the report, and the resultant deeply flawed conclusions, I felt it was a public service to reveal this report."