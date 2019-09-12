

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





Russell Books in Victoria is hoping to make it into the Guinness World Records by building the tallest tower of Guinness World Records books.

The bookstore is working with Guinness World Records to create the record which will be a world first.

Russell Books is attempting the novel record to celebrate the opening of its new location on Fort street this fall.

Andrea Minter, owner of Russell Books, says so far they have collected about 300 books but are in need of more to establish the record.

According to Minter, the bookstore is people to help them out by donating Guinness Worlds Records books in exchange for $5 giftcards.

The books can be dropped off at the store's current location at 734 Fort Street.