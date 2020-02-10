VICTORIA -- The directors of Victoria's Royal & McPherson Theatres Society say they have commissioned a donor-funded feasibility study on the expansion of the Royal Theatre.

The society's board said Monday the study will explore potential enhancements to the theatre to address venue challenges, new opportunities for presenters and enhancing the audience experience.

The feasibility study will take into consideration the needs of a modern theatre, including technical improvements, allocation of space, accessibility and the comfort of patrons to ensure the theatre's viability into the future.

"We’re excited for the opportunity to explore the feasibility of a Royal Theatre expansion,” said Lorne DeLarge, RMTS board president, in a statement.

“The theatre has served this community for over 100 years and this feasibility study is designed to ensure we can continue to meet the needs of audiences for years to come by enhancing this much-loved building."

An expansion of the Royal Theatre on Broughton Street would require access to the parking lot behind the theatre. The lot is owned by the Capital Regional District and managed by the City of Victoria.

The Royal Theatre's parking lot agreement and land title transfer state that the lot is held for future development of the theatre.