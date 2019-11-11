

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA - Victoria is observing Remembrance Day with its annual ceremony in front of the B.C. Parliament Monday morning.

The official Remembrance Day service will include speeches and a parade which will travel across multiple downtown streets, including Wharf and Government streets.

This year's ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. in front of the British Columbia Legislature Cenotaph on the front lawns of the property.