Victoria's Remembrance Day ceremony live coverage
Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 10:56AM PST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 12:06PM PST
VICTORIA - Victoria is observing Remembrance Day with its annual ceremony in front of the B.C. Parliament Monday morning.
The official Remembrance Day service will include speeches and a parade which will travel across multiple downtown streets, including Wharf and Government streets.
This year's ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. in front of the British Columbia Legislature Cenotaph on the front lawns of the property.