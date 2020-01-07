VICTORIA -- A section of Quadra Street near downtown Victoria was shut down Tuesday morning after a vehicle that was fleeing from police collided with a parked car, causing significant damage.

According to VicPD, officers attempted to stop the vehicle just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cook Street and Pandora Avenue.

The vehicle, which had four occupants, then fled the area, injuring one VicPD officer in the process.

The vehicle then sped away until it crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 1800-block of Quadra Street.

All occupants of the vehicle were then taken into police custody, with one being transported to hospital for unknown injuries.

Police say that the officer injured in the attempted escape received non-life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, police temporarily blocked off Quadra Street between Fisgard Street and Caledonia Avenue to traffic.

The vehicle that attempted to escape could be seen with a smashed windshield and front airbags deployed.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that Quadra Street has since reopened.