

CTV Vancouver Island





Dozens of remote-controlled jet planes will take to the skies over Central Saanich this weekend in Victoria's Largest Little Airshow.

Upwards of 50 planes will be putting on a show for spectators at Mitchell Park.

Pilots attend the annual event from all over B.C. and even as far south as California.

"My flights are kind of a ballet in the sky," said Dave Sullivan, a pilot from Sacramento. "As much as I can, they're choreographed to the music...and we're doing some real death-defying maneuvers with the airplane."

Of course, a real pilot attempting the same loop-de-loops in a regular-sized aircraft likely wouldn't survive, Sullivan said.

One pilot even allowed CTV News to strap a GoPro camera to the nose of the plane, providing some stunning footage high in the sky.

The weekend event will also include a flight simulator and kid's corner.

"Aviation is something for older people of course who have been involved in the world of aviation for years," said organizer Jack Price. "But for kids I think it's great for them to see some of these planes flying and hear the stories behind some of them."

Admission is by donation and 100 per cent of the money raised goes directly to Santa's Anonymous, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of children around the Christmas holiday.

The airshow runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Aug. 10 and Sun., Aug. 11.