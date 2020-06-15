VICTORIA -- After nearly three months of closure, Victoria’s Craigdarroch Castle has reopened to visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The historic castle reopened on Monday and will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except for Thursdays.

Visitors of the castle will find several new health measures in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

People can only enter the castle if they are on a tour, which must be booked in advance. The tours will accommodate a maximum of eight people at once and visitors must wear masks for the entirety of their tour.

Additionally, exclusive tours for people who may be immune-compromised or at high-risk will run every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday during the first tour of the day.

People can also book the castle grounds for small events, like weddings, by reservation.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local visitors back to the Castle beginning today,” said John Hughes, Craigdarroch Castle executive director in an announcement Monday.

“A visit to Craigdarroch Castle offers a great homeschooling educational opportunity, a chance to visit a local landmark and a fun day out with family or friends.”

Meanwhile, the Craigdarroch Castle visitor centre and gift shop have also reopened, with new safety protocols in place. However, the Jingle Pot Café will remain closed until at least the end of 2020.

Further details on the castle’s reopening can be found on the Craigdarroch Castle website here.