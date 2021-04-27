VICTORIA -- The iconic sounds of the Beatles will fill the Roxy Theatre in Victoria this evening, as Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre kicks off its 2021 virtual season with eight performances from the musical group, Wild Honey Pie.

The show, Spring Beatles, is the first performance for Blue Bridge since COVID-19 forced the cancellation of its 2020 season.

"This is basically our revamped season from last year," said Blue Bridge Theatre general manager, Rebekah Johnson.

Between Tuesday, April 27, and Sunday, May 2, the band will play eight live shows from the theatre. You can buy tickets online, and watch the performances from the comfort of your home.

"There’s so much joy in the music and we all experience it with so much joy, so hopefully we’ll have a chance to share that," said pianist Brooke Maxwell.

"It’s so nice to play, imagining there’s people out there in TV-land, but we don’t actually know so we just have to believe," he said.

The Spring Beatles show was supposed to run as a fundraiser for Blue Bridge last year, but was called off due to the pandemic.

Now, the company says it’s glad to be back, even if only in a virtual capacity.

"We are in a position where we have not been able to access any resilience funding," said Johnson.

"With the generous and amazing support of our ticket-buyers and our donors, being able to produce anything at all is the difference between existing and not existing at this time," she said.

The Spring Beatles show kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

For a full list of showtimes, tickets and upcoming productions, you can visit the Blue Bridge website here.