VICTORIA -- The Victoria Royals have set a date for their Western Hockey League season-opener this fall.

The Royals will face off at home against the Vancouver Giants on Oct. 2 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria.

The game will be the first time the team has played a regular season game at the Save-On-Foods area since the 2019-2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming WHL season will have a 68-game schedule with full fan capacity in all markets, according to the Royals.

“This is an exciting time for our hockey club and knowing that we will be playing in front of our great fans this fall has created a buzz within our team,” said Royals coach and general manager Dan Price in a statement Friday.

“We’ve missed hearing the roar of the crowd and being able to show our appreciation to the people of Victoria,” Price added.

An on-sale date has yet to be set for home-opener tickets.

A full schedule of the 2021-2022 WHL Western Conference season is still being finalized but will be released on Wednesday, according to the team.

A 2021 WHL pre-season schedule is expected to be revealed Monday.