Victoria restaurant worker charged with sexual assault, assault with a weapon

A former Victoria restaurant employee is facing four counts of sexual assault and one count of assault with a weapon after multiple women came forward to accuse the man of sexualized violence last year.

Jesse Chiavaroli was arrested in the Lower Mainland on Dec. 10, but Victoria police only confirmed the identity of the man they arrested on Friday.

Chiavaroli was released from custody with conditions, including that he not have any contact with the survivors of his alleged crimes.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, according to Victoria police.

CTV News has previously reported on the allegations against the employee of Chuck's Burger Bar, which faced protests after the allegations were made public.

The restaurant permanently closed in March after several women came forward to accuse Chivaroli of assault.

In February, the restaurant said it was unaware of the allegations until before they surfaced online, at which point Chivaroli was fired.

In June, Chiavaroli was arrested on six counts of sexual assault by the Burnaby RCMP detachment, on behalf of police in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton police said at the time that the arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation linked to restaurants and bars in the Ontario city. They also said they suspected there may be other victims in the province.

According to Hamilton police, Chiavaroli worked in the restaurant and bar industry in Niagara Falls, Ont., and St. Catharines, Ont., from 2009 to 2015, and in Hamilton from 2015 to 2018.