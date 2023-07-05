Victoria residential fire deemed suspicious as police investigate 2 prior arsons

Victoria police say a fire that caused significant damage to a Government Street residence on Sunday is now considered suspicious.

The fire in the 2500-block of Government Street is the third fire in as many weeks in the city that is now under investigation as either arson or suspicious.

Major crime detectives have confirmed a June 16 fire at Ricky's All Day Grill on Douglas Street was arson.

One week later, a fire caused significant damage to a vehicle at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car business at 2507 Government Street.

A statement from the Victoria police on Wednesday confirmed the June 23 car fire was also a case of arson.

The statement also confirmed the structure fire in the same block on Sunday is now considered suspicious.

Police say the fire at the unoccupied residence was reported around 11:05 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire and investigators have not determined if it is linked to any of the other fires, police said.

No arrests have been made in any of the fires and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about any of the fires is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.