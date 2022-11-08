Victoria receives failing grade in housing in 2022 Vital Signs report

The Victoria Foundation has released its 17th annual Vital Signs report, which reviews the opinions of residents to determine how locals are feeling about the state of the community.

This year, overall quality of life trended upwards, according to survey respondents, though opinions about housing dropped to a failing grade, the first time an issue has received an F since the annual survey began.

The Vital Signs report covers 12 key issues, which can be found below:

Arts and Culture

Belonging and Engagement

Economy

Environmental Sustainability

Getting Started

Health and Wellness

Housing

Learning

Safety

Sports and Recreation

Standard of Living

Transportation

Grades for each issue remained relatively unchanged, though one category did see improvement while four others fell.

The "Getting Started" category improved from a D+ in 2021 to a C in 2022, which refers to the accessibility of childcare and the state of youth unemployment.

The category also includes migration to Greater Victoria, as well as the number of youth who completed provincially-funded care.

The four issues that saw their letter grades decline from 2021 to 2022 include Economy, which dropped from a B- to a C+; Health and Wellness, which also dropped from a B- to C+; Transportation, which declined from a B to a C+; and Housing, which dropped from a D+ to an F.

(The Victoria Foundation/Leger)

REGIONAL CHALLENGES

This year's Vital Signs report identified Housing, Cost of Living and Healthcare as the three most pressing concerns for Greater Victoria residents.

Sixty-nine per cent of respondents said Housing was their top concern, with about 70 per cent of respondents saying that there were few options for affordable home ownership, and 84 per cent saying there were few options for affordable rental homes.

Overall, 51 per cent of survey respondents gave Victoria's housing situation an F grade, 28 per cent gave it a D, 14 per cent gave it a C, six per cent responded with a B and two per cent marked it with an A.

TOP MARKS

While survey respondents gave Greater Victoria's housing market a failing grade, overall quality of life rose from a B in 2020 and 2021 to a B+ in 2022.

The three things that survey respondents liked best about Victoria are the natural environment, climate and parks.

Out of the 12 main issues that the Vital Signs report explored, Learning, alongside Sports and Recreation, received the top marks, with each receiving a B+ grade.

Arts and Culture was the third highest rated category, with a B grade.

In the Vital Signs report, an A is considered excellent, a B is considered good but with room for improvements, a C means average performance with a suggestion to make improvements, a D means below average performance which requires work, and an F means a failure that requires immediate action.

This year's report surveyed 2,542 Greater Victoria residents, with the survey having a 95 per cent confidence level 19 times out of 20.

The full 2022 Vital Signs report can be found on the Victoria Foundation website.

"The past few years have been challenging for everyone, but through it all we have seen the tremendous power of community to help lift us up," said Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation CEO, in a release Tuesday.

"The report makes it clear we face significant issues in Greater Victoria, especially around housing and cost of living," she said.

"With so many people struggling, it’s more important than ever to work collectively to find solutions that work for everyone," said Richardson.