Victoria ranked 7th 'rattiest city' in Canada, 4th in B.C.

Vancouver was named the rattiest city in B.C., while Victoria placed fourth. (File Photo) Vancouver was named the rattiest city in B.C., while Victoria placed fourth. (File Photo)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario